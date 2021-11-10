UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

