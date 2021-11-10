UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 135.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

