UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

