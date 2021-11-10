UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,641 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after purchasing an additional 880,841 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 617,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after buying an additional 270,850 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 243,656 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,690,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.41 per share, with a total value of $50,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

