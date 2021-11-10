UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) & First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Critical Contrast

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and First Commonwealth Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.77 $6.56 billion $2.13 8.62 First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.84 $73.45 million $1.35 11.73

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 22.02% 13.15% 0.71% First Commonwealth Financial 32.22% 11.87% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UBS Group and First Commonwealth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 3 10 0 2.64 First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50

UBS Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.97, indicating a potential downside of 7.51%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than UBS Group.

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. UBS Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats UBS Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

