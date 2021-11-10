UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMS has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. AMS has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.60.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

