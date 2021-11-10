UBS Group Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

FRA SY1 traded up €1.25 ($1.47) on Wednesday, reaching €123.45 ($145.24). 156,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €116.61.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

