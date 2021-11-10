UGAS Price Hits $0.0115 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. UGAS has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $278,452.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00225408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.