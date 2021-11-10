UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Declares GBX 0.64 Dividend

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UKCM traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 78.20 ($1.02). The company had a trading volume of 810,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,514. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.61. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11).

UKCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Michael Ayre purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,953.75).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

