UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -7,600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

UMH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,533. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UMH Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of UMH Properties worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

