Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Under Armour worth $25,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after acquiring an additional 935,950 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,141,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 758,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after acquiring an additional 621,481 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

UAA stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.