Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Cap of $52.37 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $11.12 or 0.00017170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $52.37 million and $18.80 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00134433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.30 or 0.00485215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.