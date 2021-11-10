Unification Market Capitalization Tops $3.08 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $20,431.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00218110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00091620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

