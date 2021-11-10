UniLayer Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00222607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

