Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Graeme Pitkethly Buys 4 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 4 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,880 ($50.69) per share, with a total value of £155.20 ($202.77).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,852 ($50.33) per share, for a total transaction of £115.56 ($150.98).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,907.50 ($51.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,938 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,118.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a market capitalization of £100.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

ULVR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

