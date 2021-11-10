Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. Uniper has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.