United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 79.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.04. 11,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,894. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

