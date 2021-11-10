United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of X stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

