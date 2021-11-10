Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

U has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.91.

U stock opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of -78.01 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $177.45.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $1,586,761.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,227,158 shares of company stock valued at $161,003,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

