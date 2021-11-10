Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $130.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on U. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of U opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $177.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.01 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,227,158 shares of company stock worth $161,003,751 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

