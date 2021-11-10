Unity Software (NYSE:U) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Unity Software (NYSE:U) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06-0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $285-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.06 million.Unity Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE U traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.45. 14,506,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,237,158 shares of company stock worth $162,703,751. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software comprises about 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

