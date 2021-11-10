Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,966 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Universal worth $71,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UVV opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.