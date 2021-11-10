USD Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $8.35 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.41 billion and approximately $8.35 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.09 or 0.07138188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00086514 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00112699 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 34,424,351,584 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

