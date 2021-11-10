Validity One Day Volume Reaches $8.70 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. Validity has a total market cap of $36.89 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $8.31 or 0.00012106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.47 or 0.00482672 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,438,629 coins and its circulating supply is 4,436,984 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.