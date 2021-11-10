VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $46,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,306,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,478,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 903,473 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

