Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,719 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. 118,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,146. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.