Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.21% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $61,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.