Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 510,566 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming worth $25,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $4,441,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNOG shares. B. Riley downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GNOG opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

