Vanguard Group Inc. Has $26.23 Million Stock Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 902,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $26,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 884,970 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

