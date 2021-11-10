Vanguard Group Inc. Has $28.76 Million Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $28,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSK stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

