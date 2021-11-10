Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $27.09 Million Investment in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,286,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,094,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 200,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 100,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49. Audacy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

