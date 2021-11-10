Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGM. B. Riley increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of NGM opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.82.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. Equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $740,600. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

