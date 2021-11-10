Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 18,874 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.84% of Barrett Business Services worth $26,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

