Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

