Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

