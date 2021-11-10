Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.97. 66,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,874. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

