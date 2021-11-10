Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.15

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.15 and last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 5524699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

