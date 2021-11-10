Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.4% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,247. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

