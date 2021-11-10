Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.4% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,247. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

