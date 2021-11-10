Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.50 million-$386.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.44 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.120-$0.130 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.