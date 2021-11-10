VeChain (VET) Price Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $10.98 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000136 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010564 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008833 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

