Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $317.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

