Venus Reward Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.61 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and $1.61 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00223051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00092311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

