Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $30,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

