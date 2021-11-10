Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,663 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Amundi purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $211,547,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 828,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,095. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

