Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,859 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 61,834 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.24. 85,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,354. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,707 shares of company stock worth $8,757,319. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

