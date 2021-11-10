Veracity Capital LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 116,088 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.20. 186,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284,731. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

