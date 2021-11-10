Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $481.27. 1,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $484.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

