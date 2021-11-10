Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Veritone updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,214. Veritone has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERI shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritone stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Veritone worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

