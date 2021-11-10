Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to announce sales of $84.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.24 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $40.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $231.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $277.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

