Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

VTNR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

VTNR opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $279.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 1,563,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $4,131,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $3,308,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.